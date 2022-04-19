Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has in the last 3 months been burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best candidate who will be his running mate in August.

Raila, 77, is vying for the presidency for the 5th time but this time around, he enjoys the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the incumbent, and the infamous deep state.

The former Premier is using Azimio–One Kenya Alliance as his presidential vehicle but he is yet to name his running mate in the hotly contested election.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, and former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth are among the candidates who have been mentioned to deputise Raila Odinga.

However, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna has named the candidate who will deputise Raila Odinga in August.

Sifuna said Raila’s running mate will be a woman and this means Martha Karua will be Jakom’s running mate in August.

Sifuna’s sentiments come hours after renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi also said that Karua is the ideal candidate to deputise Raila in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.