Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022 – An obituary published in the Daily Nation to mourn the late Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho has been sparking reactions on social media

A section of her viral obituary is what left Netizens with endless questions, with some concluding that her family was longing for the day she will die.

The controversial part in the obituary read, ”Mueni has now been reunited with her beloved father Anthony and her partner in crime, Peter and they can get up to their typical mischief where they left off,”

It’s now emerging that the late Mueni is the daughter of former Chief Government Architect, the late Antony Ngotho, who designed the infamous Nyayo House and its torture chambers.

Mueni took her own life by drinking poison.

Her late brother Peter also committed suicide in the 80s.

Their late father built a business empire and tried to venture into politics but failed.

Although they were rich, their family had no harmony.

Here are more details concerning the prominent family whose lives were doomed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.