Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Nominated Jubilee Party Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has threatened to abandon President Uhuru Kenyatta if he supports the entry of Polycarp Igathe into the crowded Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Igathe, who started campaigning for Nairobi gubernatorial seat on Wednesday, is said to have the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the infamous deep state.

Speaking on Thursday, Maina who is contesting for Nairobi senatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket, said he might be forced to leave Azimio if Uhuru and his men continue imposing aspirants on them and forcing them to support them for elective seats.

Maina said Nairobians cannot elect somebody who resigned as Deputy Governor in 2018 and left them to be persecuted by thieves and cartels.

“We cannot allow someone who resigned from the job that Nairobians gave him to be pushed upon us through the backdoor,” Maina said.

Igathe, who was former Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy, resigned without explanation and joined the corporate world.

