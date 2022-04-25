Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has threatened to dump ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Wambugu noted that if Raila makes a mistake in choosing his running mate outside the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, then he will quit Azimio.

According to the vocal lawmaker, they are not aiming for anything less than the position of a Deputy President, and the Mt Kenya area qualifies for the job of running mate based on their numbers.

He warned that if Raila chooses Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his second in command, he will lose terribly to Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

“He [Kalonzo] has been Odinga’s running mate twice and they did not get to where they were going. It is difficult to imagine that if he becomes the running mate again, they will get to where they are going,” Wambugu stated.

His sentiments come as Raila, who is away in the USA, and Ruto were caught off guard as the IEBC announced Thursday this week as the deadline for the submission of running mates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.