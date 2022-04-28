Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – In what may likely bring tension in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has indirectly claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged Raila Odinga’s victory in 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kalonzo exuded confidence that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party will form the next Government if Raila picks him as his running mate.

He reiterated that just like in 2013 and 2017, a Raila-Kalonzo ticket is a sure bet since it has never lost any election before.

“I don’t want to pre-judge the issue but I still think Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka is a ticket you can’t defeat in terms of quality and experience,” he said.

The former Vice President, who has been Raila’s presidential running mate in the last two general elections, maintained that they won the 2013 and 2017 polls but their victories were snatched away.

“If in 2013 we won and in 2017 we won, now in 2022 as I have said that I will support Raila, obviously we will win,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo was responding to a question on the dangers that await Raila if the panel that was selected to advise on who is best to be Raila’s running mate does not pick him as running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST