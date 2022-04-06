Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala has stirred a controversy after he put other tribes living and working in Busia County on notice.

Addressing his supporters at night, Wanjala warned Luos, Kambas, Kikuyus, and Kalenjins among others that the leadership of Busia County is only meant for the Iteso and the Luhya.

The ODM legislator maintained that the leadership of the county is a preserve of the two tribes and they will not take anything more or less.

According to Wanjala, Busia, which is a cosmopolitan county, will not allow other tribes to come and rule over them.

“Busia ni ya watu wawili, ya Mteso na Mluhya… Na ieleweke, Busia ni ya watu wawili (Busia is for two people, for Teso and Luhya… And it should be noted, Busia is for two people),”

“Nobody invited a Teso in Busia and nobody invited a Luhya in Busia. The rest we have invited you. You either came here as a woman for marriage or you bought land in Busia hence you are all invitees,” Wanjala said.

Wanjala was indirectly addressing Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua (Kamba) who is gunning for the gubernatorial seat in the county.

His utterances have since elicited sharp reactions from a section of local leaders who have since called on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party and the NCIC to immediately summon the legislator.

Busia, which is strategically located at the border has other tribes including the Luo, Agikuyu, Kamba, and Kalenjin.

