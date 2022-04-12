Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Tension is mounting in the newly formed Azimio – One Kenya Alliance coalition after parties under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) called for the suspension of the registration of the outfit.

In a letter to the Registrar of Political Parties, the parties, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Gideon Moi’s KANU, UDM, and Movement for Democracy and Growth, want the process to be suspended until the issue of Raila Odinga’s running mate is resolved.

According to reports, the parties also cited foul play and a possibility of shelving the agreement made by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for a new agreement that may sabotage them.

According to OKA, the running mate position had been reserved for Kalonzo but it now claims that the Wiper boss might be short-changed.

This comes hours after the former vice president said that he would not mind any position offered to him in Raila’s government.

“I want my brother Raila to know whatever political formations they come up with, this is the time for my brother Raila to be President of Kenya,” Kalonzo said in Mwingi, Kitui County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.