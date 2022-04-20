Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Maria Sharapova has announced she expecting her first child with her fiance Alexander Gilkes.

The retired Russian tennis champion made the announcement on her 35th birthday in a post shared on Instagram.

‘Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,’ captioned Maria, who included a snap of herself cradling her bump on the beach.

Maria began dating Alexander, 42, in 2018. They made their major red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala.

The British businessman proposed to the five-time Grand Slam tennis champion in December 2020. He presented her with a dazzling £300,000 diamond engagement ring.

‘I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa,’ wrote Maria, who announced their engagement on Instagram.