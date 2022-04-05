Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Kenyan songstress and former NRG presenter, Tanasha Donna, has left fans gushing after sharing cute photos bonding with her son, Naseeb Jr.

Fans were quick to notice Naseeb’s uncanny resemblance with Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Tanasha sired Naseeb with Diamond when they were dating.

At one time, she accused him of being a deadbeat dad and revealed that she was raising their son singlehandedly.

Below are cute photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.