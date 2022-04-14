Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot wished the ground would open and swallow him alive after what Kenyans did to him yesterday when he questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s whereabouts amid the current fuel crisis.

In a tweet yesterday, Cheruiyot asked about the whereabouts of the Head of State as Kenyans grappled with the fuel shortage.

He noted that the fuel shortage was now a full-blown crisis and that the President had promised to take charge but was nowhere to be seen.

“Has anybody seen Pres Uhuru Kenyatta? Can he please stand up and take charge…Didn’t he tell us a few months ago that he is fully in charge.”

“And his Project Raila Odinga who met the OMC’s, did they agree to further persecute us ama? This fuel issue is now a full-blown crisis,” the senator stated.

However, Kenyans were not amused by the Ruto-allied senator and stood firmly with the president and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

They castigated him for not doing his part as a lawmaker.

Here are the reactions from Kenyans;-.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.