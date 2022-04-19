Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been punctured yet again after comedian-cum politician, Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy, dumped him three months after joining the UDA party.

Jessy missed the UDA ticket for the Imenti South parliamentary seat after Ruto brokered a deal that saw him drop out of the race in favour of Mwiti Kathaara.

But now Jessy has changed tune and is still in the race.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, he announced that he will be vying for the Imenti South parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going. Bado Tuko kwa race (We are still in the race). Let’s do this South Imenti, 9th August it is,” Mc Jessy said on Twitter.

This comes just a week after the deputy president announced that the comedian-cum-politician will not be vying for the Imenti South parliamentary seat.

In a statement on April 13, Ruto said that Jessy, who previously sought to vie for the Imenti South parliamentary seat on a UDA party, had dropped out of the race in favor of Mwiti Kathaara.

“MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti seat,” Ruto said.

However, MC Jessy dispelled the reports, saying he was firmly in the race and assured his supporters that he will be on the ballot in the August 9 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.