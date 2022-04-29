Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday April 29, 2022 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has exposed his brother and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula’s hypocrisy over the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

This is after he differed with him over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s stand on the Nairobi Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition lineup.

Wetangula had blasted Raila for denying his brother the ticket to contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

According to Wetangula, who is on the opposition side, Raila cannot be trusted because if he can deny his disabled brother the ticket, how much worse could he do to someone with no disability?

“If he can do that to a PWD, how much more can he do to a normally abled person?”

“It is a very wicked act, and God will punish you.”

“The Mulembe community will not forgive you,” the Bungoma Senator said.

But on Thursday, Wanyonyi announced that he agreed with the decision brokered by the ODM leader that saw him drop from the gubernatorial race.

He noted that he will be defending his Westlands parliamentary seat as announced earlier by the former Prime Minister.

The lawmaker further affirmed his commitment to the Orange Party together with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. I look forward to serving the people of Westlands for the third term. And I remain firmly in my party ODM and the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition,” Wanyonyi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST