Thursday April 28, 2022 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has blasted his ODM counterparts in the National Assemblyfor shedding crocodile tears while mourning the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking yesterday while mourning the fallen President, Duale noted that it is the same ODM, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, that made the life of the late President a living hell in the 10th Parliament.

He accused them of being hypocritical in their tributes to late Kibaki.

“I want to urge my Christian brothers and sisters don’t shed crocodile tears. We know those who made Kibaki’s life difficult in the 10th Parliament and grand coalition Government,” Duale said.

At the same time, Duale likened Deputy President William Ruto to the late President Mwai Kibaki.

He noted that just like Kibaki, it was only Ruto who can turn around the country’s ailing economic situation through his bottom-up economic model.

“The next President of Kenya must be like Mwai Kibaki, and the closest person to Kibaki is none other than William Ruto. I have worked with Ruto and he will be like Kibaki who transformed our economy,” Duale said.

He exuded confidence that Ruto will never betray his allies just like Kibaki was.

Duale said Kibaki took him and other leaders as his political sons after they had differed with their then-party ODM.

“I had the privilege to serve with President Kibaki in the tenth parliament… I had a rare privilege to be very close to Kibaki when I differed with my party ODM in 2010 and president Kibaki, I, and many others including the current Deputy President, he adopted us as his political sons and we survived until 2013,” Duale said.

