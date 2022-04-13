Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Rapper Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Purity, has moved on, barely three weeks after their bitter breakup.

Purity’s publicized breakup with Stevo was the talk of social media a few weeks ago after she posted an emotional video crying while accusing him of betraying her.

She claimed that Stevo dumped her for an upcoming singer from Mombasa.

Purity has since moved on and secured herself a new boyfriend.

She posted a video goofing around with her new catch while jamming to a love song.

