Friday April 15, 2022 – With less than 4 months to the August 9th General Elections, a lot is happening to ensure Kenya gets its 5th president.

However, it is not easy as both top contenders – Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga – are not leaving anything to chance to ensure they succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

So tense is the situation in the country that religious leaders have called on politicians to tone down and ensure peaceful elections.

Makueni Bishop Nicholas Mugela Mutungi has also not been left out as he walked close to 140 kilometers seeking an audience with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 48-year-old, who reportedly trekked from Wote town in Makueni County to the capital city, said God sent him to deliver a “prophetic message” to the first in command.

Accompanied by his ‘Kitchen cabinet’ (wife and children), apostle Mugela said he was called to serve God at the age of eight years and God has been sending him to other nations including DRC Congo and Rwanda to deliver his message to their leaders.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Wednesday, the Bishop however did not reveal the message God wants him to convey to the President stating that it is destined for the Head of State.

“Mimi ni mtu wa Mungu na Mungu amekuwa akinituma sehemu mbali mbali. Mungu amenituma na amenipatie ujumbe maalim kwa ajili ya taifa la Kenya (I am a man of God and God has been sending me to different places. God has sent me and given me a special message for the Kenyan nation)” he said.

The man of God asked the President to order the security at State House to open the gates for him as he seeks an audience with the first in command saying that he must accomplish the mission he started a few days ago.

However, the father of four said if the security officers won’t allow him to meet the president; he will use other avenues, including writing a letter, to ensure the message is delivered to the intended recipient.

The Bishop is further expected to meet Ruto and Raila ahead of their titanic battle for the country’s top seat.

