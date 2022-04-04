Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Staff of a company surprised their boss by arriving at work at the same time, dressed exactly like their boss.

The video of the surprise has gone viral.

It shows the staff all wearing sky blue long-sleeved shirts and dark blue jeans. Many also wore brown shoes.

As they entered their office building, their boss, unaware of the surprise, is seen taking water from the dispenser.

“Oh my God!” he exclaims when he sees them coming in one after the other in the exact same outfit he is wearing.

“We dressed as our boss for April Fool’s day,” a staff who shared the video online wrote.

Watch the video below.