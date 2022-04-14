Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi may regret his decision to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga ganged up against him.

Led by Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina, Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, and Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition legislators threatened to impeach Muturi for paying allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

They argued that Muturi’s decision to join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp would affect how he conducts the House business.

The leaders demanded that Muturi resigns and pave the way for the election of a Speaker who would be impartial, failure to which they would sponsor a motion to impeach him.

“Muturi ought to resign and allow a non-partisan leader to succeed him. He is the Speaker of the National Assembly and not one for the Jubilee Party. By choosing sides, he has already created the perception that he will lean towards one side,” stated Uhuru’s ally Kanini Kega.

On her part, Sabina Chege, termed Muturi ungrateful for ditching Uhuru, who made him the third most powerful leader in the country.

“He failed while contesting for a parliamentary seat. We know where he came from, yet he has seen that the best gift he can give Uhuru is joining the other side,” Chege lamented.

She called for Muturi’s impeachment to avoid unnecessary drama in Parliament ahead of the August polls.

Similarly, Ole Kina argued that the Speaker had already tendered his resignation by joining the DP’s side.

However, Muturi has vowed never to be shaken.

“Mimi sitishwi, na kama kuna mtu anafikiri anaweza nipange, ajue kwamba siwezi pangwa. (I cannot be threatened. My decision is steadfast),” Muturi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST