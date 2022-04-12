Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has revealed the reason why he dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta for Deputy President William Ruto.

Since the 1990s, Muturi and Uhuru have been bosom buddies but on Saturday, the speaker dumped the Jubilee Party and joined DP Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Muturi said he dumped Uhuru because he was not willing to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Muturi also stated that after assessing his alternatives, he discovered that his message was well-received by Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and that while he was willing to work with Uhuru Kenyatta, he was hesitant to support Raila Odinga’s candidacy.

“I gave it some thought to see if it made sense moving ahead. After August 9, Uhuru will represent history, and we must make decisions with the future in mind. It didn’t make sense, and it wasn’t the path I wanted to go,” Muturi explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST