Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Mulamwa’s baby mama, Carol Sonnie, has denied claims that they have solved their differences.

This is after her baby daddy shared a video goofing around with her in a photoshoot, leaving fans in speculation.

Sonnie said Mulamwa showed up when she was having a photoshoot session and begged her for forgiveness.

However, Sonnie told him that he should apologise online first.

To avoid further altercation, she agreed to take a few photos and videos with him.

Mulamwa posted the videos without her consent and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

She clarified that they have not reconciled and listed what he needs to do if he wants her back in his life.

This is what she posted.

