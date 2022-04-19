Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Social Media Manager

Key Responsibilities & Qualifications:

Must be able to:

Take and edit videos for different platforms

Create content for multiple platforms

Monitor social analytics

Devise a social network strategy

Measure and prove ROI

Schedule social posts

Find relevant curated content

Engage with your audience. Respond to any comments and deal with customer queries.

Review and populate your content calendar.

How to Apply

Send your CV and application letter to HR@Tafcareproviders.co.ke.

Indicate on the subject line you are applying for “Social Media Manager” position.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.