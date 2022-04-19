Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Social Media Manager
Key Responsibilities & Qualifications:
Must be able to:
- Take and edit videos for different platforms
- Create content for multiple platforms
- Monitor social analytics
- Devise a social network strategy
- Measure and prove ROI
- Schedule social posts
- Find relevant curated content
- Engage with your audience. Respond to any comments and deal with customer queries.
- Review and populate your content calendar.
How to Apply
Send your CV and application letter to HR@Tafcareproviders.co.ke.
Indicate on the subject line you are applying for “Social Media Manager” position.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
