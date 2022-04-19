Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Social Media Manager

Key Responsibilities & Qualifications:
Must be able to:

  • Take and edit videos for different platforms
  • Create content for multiple platforms
  • Monitor social analytics
  • Devise a social network strategy
  • Measure and prove ROI
  • Schedule social posts
  • Find relevant curated content
  • Engage with your audience.  Respond to any comments and deal with customer queries.
  • Review and populate your content calendar.

How to Apply

Send your CV and application letter to HR@Tafcareproviders.co.ke.
Indicate on the subject line you are applying for “Social Media Manager” position.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply