Sunday, 03 April 2022 – Robert Alai has shared CCTV footage of a smartly dressed man breaking into someone’s car in Nairobi.

The man reportedly stole Ksh 1.4 million from the victim.

The victim had withdrawn the money from Absa bank in Industrial area.

The suspect followed him and broke into his car at the parking lot, before making away with the money.

Sharing the CCTV footage on his Twitter page, Alai wrote, “If you know this man, share details with the police. He followed someone from Absa Bank in Industrial Area (with the help of someone) then broke into the car and stole Ksh 1.4 million.

“Mbaba kweli lakini kazi kila siku ni hii.

