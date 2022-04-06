Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Top-rated Ohangla singer, Prince Indah, has for the first time introduced his wife to the public.

The mellow-voiced singer, who gives slay queens sleepless nights, has been keeping his love life out of social media, leaving many ladies wondering whether he is single or taken.

Indah has confirmed that he is a married man by flaunting his wife on her birthday.

He posted her photos on his social media pages and captioned them, ‘’Happy birthday my Queen. My prayers were answered. He blessed me with the most beautiful human. I love you, my girl,’’

Indah’s wife is very beautiful and curvy.

See her photos below.

