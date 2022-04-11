Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Drama unfolded at an establishment in Kilimani yesterday morning, when a lady who had entertained a guest all night, was detained at the gate on allegations of stealing an IPad.

The middle-aged woman had been invited to room 131, by a foreigner, only identified as Khan, where they had a good time until early yesterday morning when the lady took leave.

However, immediately after she left the room, Khan realized that his iPad valued at around Sh92,000 was missing and alerted security to freeze the woman and ransack her handbag in search of the gadget.

The iPad was recovered from the woman and the hotel’s security alerted police officers based at Capitol Hill Police station, who immediately rushed to the establishment.

What followed shocked both the officers who had come to effect the arrest and the guards who had detained the woman.

The woman alleged that Khan had given her the iPad, being payment for the services she had offered him all night since he had no cash money.

Secondly, she told the officers that she intended to file a sodomy report against the reportee, since he had gone against the order of nature, contrary to her wishes.

For a moment, the recently graduated officers who haven’t come across such cases were puzzled by the sudden turn of events and consulted amongst themselves in hushed tones, before arresting both Khan and the woman for further investigations. Both reports were booked at the police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.