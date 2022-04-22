Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Royal Media Service (RMS) founder SK Macharia has revealed the ideal candidate who should be the running mate of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

SK Macharia is among Mt Kenya billionaires under the banner of Mt Kenya Foundation, who have been supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking at a private function, Macharia said he is campaigning for Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to be Raila’s running mate in August.

Macharia’s support for Karua comes even as Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Makueni MP Dan Maanzo accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila of betrayal by refusing to name Kalonzo as Jakom’s deputy.

“We agreed to support Raila on the basis that Kalonzo would be the running mate.

“Some people within ODM have been trying to frustrate that. There is no other reason we would have agreed [to join Azimio],” Maanzo said.

“Now it is no Kalonzo, no Raila,” Maanzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.