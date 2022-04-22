Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Two Members of County Assembly aspirants have made a bold move and dumped Raila Odinga after allegedly having been rigged out in the just concluded ODM nominations.

The two, Joseph Orony of North Kanyamkago Ward and his Kaler Ward counterpart Born Ogolla, only managed to get 1 vote each in the nominations.

Speaking after ditching Raila’s party, they vowed to go Independent, expressing optimism of winning the respective seats.

They accused the ODM leaders of rigging them out in the primaries, saying that they will not give up on their aspirations of becoming county legislators.

Orony got one vote out of the close to 2000 total votes cast emerging fifth in a contest in which the winner garnered 803 votes.

On the other hand, Ogola scooped a single vote in the nominations in a contest in which the winner Sammy Jura got 311 votes to fly the ODM flag for the Kaler Ward in the August 9, General Election.

Ogola exuded confidence that he will turn around the results stating that he will not be demoralized by the skewed nominations.

“Yes, I got one vote in these primaries, but I’m hoping to turn around the outcome in August,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST