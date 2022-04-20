Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – UDA supporters in Naivasha poured onto the streets yesterday in protest against Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party’s decision to reverse nomination results handing the UDA ticket to MP Jane Kihara

The residents demanded that the party sticks to the original results where Ex-MP John Kihagi had been declared the winner, saying they will not allow officials from the party headquarters to interfere with their democratic decision.

The Voters expressed disappointment in the Deputy President William Ruto-led party’s move to declare Kihara the winner, saying they will not accept such blanket decision.

“Sahizi huko Nairobi ndio wanataka kutupanga sisi wa Naivasha, nyinyi ndio mlituambia tuseme hatupangwingwi,na sisi tunamwambia hatupangwa…certificate ya Naivasha ni ya John kihagi,” said one of the visibly dejected protester.

They vowed to dump Ruto and UDA if the party will not reverse the decision to rob Kihagi of his victory in favor of Kihara.

“Boss ulituambia hupangwingwi, lakini hata sisi hatupangwangwi. Usijaribu kutupanga we do not lack options. We are telling you, you either give Naivasha justice or we run away from you,” one of the demonstrators said

The UDA party Elections Disputes Resolution Committee on Monday found that the current MP Kihara had garnered 9,904 votes in the April 14 party primaries while his main competitor John Kihagi, who had earlier been declared the winner in the nominations, had 9,903 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.