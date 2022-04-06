Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Angry ODM aspirants and their supporters in Mombasa held simultaneous protests across the county over the issuance of direct tickets to certain candidates.

The protesting group claimed that the move was a well-calculated plot aimed at rigging them out.

They are threatening to either ditch the party or vote for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA aspirants to teach Raila Odinga a bitter lesson if the ODM National office fails to address the nomination stalemate.

In Buxton, supporters of Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein said the party had got it wrong after reports emerged that the party had given a direct ticket to her opponent Zam Zam Mohamed.

The ODM supporters said awarding direct tickets instead of holding primaries and letting party members pick candidates will trigger a storm that could undermine ODM leader Raila Odinga’s chances of winning the August Presidential election.

In Nyali, lawyer Joshua Ndere had a hard time calming his supporters who wanted to block the busy Mombasa-Malindi highway at VOK to protest the alleged issuance of a direct ticket to his opponent Said ‘Saido’.

Ndere’s supporters said should the party hand the ticket directly to Saido, they will campaign against ODM.

“We are struggling to contain the emotions of our supporters. We ask that the party leadership give us explanation and direction,” said Ndere.

