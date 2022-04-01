Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – The Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP-K) has opposed the proposal by Azimio La Umoja member parties to zone some areas ahead of the August 9 elections.

In a statement, DAP-K said that it was not for the idea of zoning, which restricts parties from fielding candidates in certain regions.

Through the National Executive Council (NEC), DAP-K decided that it will not be a party to any negotiations involving the controversial zoning.

The meeting concluded that the party members would complement Azimio La Umoja partners in delivering seats and votes to the coalition.

The zoning proposal was made by ODM in an attempt to cement the authority of various parties in specific regions and deliver a resounding victory for Raila Odinga.

Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa – who is linked to DAP-K, stated that zoning would renege on the democratic gains attained by the country.

“If we say we restrict parties to field candidates in certain regions and counties, some of the aspirants who have joined this party and already paid the nomination fee and mobilized their supporters will be so annoyed that they will not come out to vote on August 9,” stated Wamalwa.

Wamalwa further expressed his disappointment with a section of Kakamega Legislators who decamped to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Instead of boosting Raila’s chances of winning, zoning will limit his chances. We were the first to decide to join Raila’s presidential bid.

“The competition will help Raila consolidate votes and easily become the next president,” Wamalwa remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.