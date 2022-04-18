Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 April 2022 – Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu and his wife Sarah are back together, days after she aired her marital woes to the public during a candid interview with a popular Youtuber.

The celebrity couple left Nairobi on Friday for a weekend vacation.

Simon shared a video pampering his wife with a popular Kikuyu love song, sparking reactions among his followers.

Some of his fans advised his wife to take time and heal while others said that she is faking happiness.

“Sarah seems to be faking the happiness,” a fan commented.

“You two need to heal away from cameras,” another fan added.

Below is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.