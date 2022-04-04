Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – Simon Kabu is on a vacation trip in Mombasa with his two kids amid reports that his marriage with Sarah has crumbled.

Simon and Sarah always travel together for exotic holidays but this time around, he left Sarah behind, leaving fans with endless questions.

Sarah, who is always active on social media, has not posted on her social handles for the past five days and has since deleted her Instagram profile picture, thus raising eyebrows.

Reports of Sarah’s crumbled marriage surfaced online after she ranted on her WhatsApp stories, accusing Simon of being toxic.

She further revealed that he has forcibly taken away their kids from her.

It’s alleged that Simon is eloping with Esther Njoki, the CEO of Bountiful Safaris.

Esther started dating Simon when she was employed at his Tours and Travel company.

He reportedly financed her to start a rival tour company.

Below is a photo and video of Simon enjoying a vacation with his kids after partying ways with his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.