Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has joined Kenyans in condemning the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) for asking Kenyans to register their sim cards afresh.

CAK Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, has been pushing Kenyans to ensure they get their sim card registration details updated before 15th April 2022.

According to Duale, Mr. Chiloba is a government insider, who was primarily appointed to the Communication department to rig the August 9th Presidential election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“We are telling Chiloba, you have been put there, we know you, and soon or later we are going to monitor, we will focus on you,” Duale said while addressing supporters during the signing of a pact between the Democratic Party and Kenya Kwanza Coalition following the joining of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday.

“You have not been taken to CA as an ordinary Director-General, we know what you want to do on the polling day as far as the internet is concerned, we know the data you are collecting and we know you are working for the deep state, and we will flag you,” Duale added.

