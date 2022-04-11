Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has been accused by his ex-wife Beryl of threatening to kill her.

Beryl took to social media and shared a threatening message that she received from Jakakimba and said that if anything happens to her, he should be held responsible.

She noted that Jakakimba is a licensed firearm holder and so, the threats he is sending to her should not be taken lightly.

Berly said that Jakakimba is threatening her for standing with the truth.

Earlier, Jakakimba had accused his ex-wife of sending a group of women to kidnap their son.

The couple has been fighting over the custody of their two sons since they parted ways.

“I’m being threatened for speaking up my truth, if anything happens to me then SILAS JAKAKIMBA should be held responsible…Just for the records, he’s a licensed firearm holder,’’ she wrote and shared the screenshot of the threatening message that she received from Jakakimba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.