Monday, 11 April 2022 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has been called out by his ex-lover Berly Akuna after he accused her of trying to kidnap their son Fidel over the weekend.

Berly aired Jakakimba’s dirty linen in public by revealing that he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy when she informed him that she was expectant.

She wondered why he is pretending to be a caring father, yet he wanted her to get rid of their baby.

According to Berly, who is a medical doctor, she has never asked for any financial support from Jakakimba and after they broke up, she moved on with her life, only for Jakakimba to drag her to court demanding the custody of the child.

Berly alleges that Jakakimba has been demeaning her and using his connections to frustrate her.

Read her post below.

