Friday, April 22, 2022 – A section of Luhya Community leaders have threatened to dump Azimio–One Kenya Alliance if Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, is not named the coalition’s flagbearer for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

The leaders led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, and Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, said Wanyonyi who is from the Luhya community must be named the Azimio candidate for the Nairobi governor’s race or they dump the coalition en masse.

Sources said the ODM party had issued Wanyonyi with the ticket to run for the Nairobi top seat but President Uhuru Kenyatta and statehouse brokers urged him to step down for Polycarp Igathe.

Igathe, who resigned as a Deputy Governor of Nairobi in 2018 is being supported by Uhuru and Wanyonyi has been asked to deputise him ahead of the August 9th poll.

Wanyonyi has vowed to stay put and insisted that he is vying for the top seat and he will not deputise anybody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST