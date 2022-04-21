Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being controlled by powerful forces within Azimio – One Kenya Alliance.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Sifuna, who is contesting for the Nairobi Senate seat on an ODM ticket, said he is yet to be issued with the party ticket despite being unopposed.

Sifuna said the development has been occasioned by other parties in Azimio trying to jostle for a pie of Nairobi seats.

“The issue is not ODM but other parties in Azimio saying negotiations should be done first. Even as the party SG, I have not received yet I have no competitor,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna spoke hours after a section of Luhya community leaders demanded that Westland’s Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, who is vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in August, be the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance flagbearer in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST