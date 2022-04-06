Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A 23-year-old man from Siaya has sparked reactions after going to great lengths to show his love for Jubilee blogger Pauline Njoroge.

He tattooed Pauline’s image on his back and said that her love for Raila Odinga is what pushed him to appreciate her.

He also professed his love for the beautiful blogger and said he would love to marry her.

He urged anyone who can help him reach Pauline to contact him.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.