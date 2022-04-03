Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 April 2022 – A Boda Boda rider who abducted a foreign national and raped her before abandoning her in a forest has been arrested by detectives.

Protas Onsongo was seized by our agents as he attempted to flee the city to evade arrest, following his beastly act.

In an unfortunate incident reported at Ongata Rongai police station this morning, the youthful woman recounted amid tears how the Boda Boda rider forced himself on her before leaving her in the dense Ololulua forest in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Earlier at around 4:30 am, the woman in the company of two other friends left Club 1824, a popular joint along Langata road, after a night of merrymaking. At the parking, the three foreigners hailed three motorbikes to drop them at a hotel in the CBD, where they had reserved their rooms.

But just after they had joined Lang’ata road headed towards the city centre, the victim’s motorbike that was last to leave the parking made a sudden detour and sped towards Bomas of Kenya direction.

The victim realized that all was not well when she noticed a lot of vegetation that is characteristic of the Ongata Rongai route. She tried raising alarm but her efforts were in vain, as the bike sped precariously towards Oloolua forest.

A team of detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the DCI Nairobi Regional command was immediately mobilized and deployed to assist their Ongata Rongai counterparts, in a manhunt for the suspect.

Earlier, Cybercrime detectives had unmasked the identity of the rapist using Digital Forensics and it was only a matter of time before he was arrested.

In a well-coordinated operation that also involved the National Transport and Safety Authority, (NTSA) the suspect was intercepted in Ngong at around 3 pm, as he attempted to flee the city.

Meanwhile, Scenes of Crime experts visited the scene of the incident and gathered crucial evidence related to the incident. The experts will also extract DNA samples from the suspect for a foolproof case against him, once he’s arraigned.

The victim was escorted to a medical facility in Ongata Rongai, where the necessary tests and medical procedures were conducted.

This incident comes barely a month after another victim was sexually molested by a mob of Boda Boda riders along Wangari Mathai road. Detectives are currently investigating whether the Boda Boda had complied with the recent requirements and which Sacco the bike was registered under.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks the well-wisher who escorted the victim to the police station, where efforts to apprehend the suspect were immediately instituted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.