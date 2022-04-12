Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – There is panic in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp after Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu revealed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cannot account for 7 Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (Kiems) kits and 3900 Biometric Voter Registrations machines popularly known as BVR Kits

In a report dated March 14, 2022, and tabled in the National Assembly, Gathungu further revealed that 392 laptops, 1,315 hard disks, 116 fingerprint scanners, 408 webcams, 1,062 USB hubs, 104 chargers and 8,041 flash disks were missing.

“In addition, the status report indicated some of the kits had missing components, damaged components and had not been tested for functionality,” Gathungu said in her review of IEBC’s books of account as of June 30, 2021.

She further said IEBC has no proper controls to ensure the security of the election equipment since the lost BVR kits and machines may be used to compromise the August 9th Presidential election.

Gathungu’s finding comes a month after Ruto told the United States government that the Kenya government was planning to rig the August 9th election in favour of his competitor and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.