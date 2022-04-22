Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has broken his silence over the political hullaballoo being witnessed in Nakuru County, revealing a strange occurrence that involves a UDA politician and a Raila Odinga-allied MP.

Speaking at a political show yesterday, Ngunjiri claimed that there have been covert operations by Raila’s ODM to try and tamper with UDA’s nomination exercise.

Giving the example of Nakuru West, the UDA MP claimed that the area MP Samuel Arama had tried to ensure that a weak candidate won in the constituency’s primary so that he could defeat her later on in August’s main poll.

According to Ngunjiri, Arama, who belongs to Raila’s Azimio, had even gone around distributing money in support of the weak candidate in order to ensure that she wins.

Last week, the UDA National Elections Board postponed the April 14 nominations in Nakuru Town West over ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The nomination was conducted on Tuesday alongside those of Nandi Hills constituency which were postponed after the death of an aspirant through a fatal road accident.

This came amid concerns by some aspirants that a popular politician from the area was interfering with the nominations. At the time, the popular politician remained unnamed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.