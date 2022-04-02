Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 April 2022 – Detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man who poisoned two women including his wife on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and fled leaving their lifeless bodies sprawled on the floor.

In yet another cold-blooded murder involving fighting couples, Sebastian Kamande, 28, served poisoned food to his wife Rahab Gathoni and her friend Abigael Gathoni, who had come visiting, before fleeing their Dandora home.

The incident was reported to DCI via #Fichua and detectives immediately swung into action. As the investigators drawn from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), DCI Nairobi Regional headquarters and Dandora closed in on him at his hideout in Dandora, the suspect escaped the dragnet throwing a spanner in the works of the investigators.

Determined to bring the suspect to justice, the detectives went back to the drawing board and using Cyber & Digital forensics services provided at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, he was traced in Embu.

Immediately, a lean team of three swift men was dispatched towards Embu and as their hatchback descended the meandering highway towards the Sagana river bridge, the sleuths got wind that the suspect was on his way back to Nairobi, in a bid to outfox them.

What followed was an immediate change of mission and a dramatic arrest along the highway as the suspect was ejected from a vehicle he had boarded, in a well-coordinated operation monitored at the Cyber & Digital forensics operations room.

The suspect was placed under arrest and offered a ride to the capital. He is now cooling his heels at the Dandora police station.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple’s relationship had run its course and efforts by the man’s parents to assist them to rekindle the dying ambers of their once blissful union had hit a dead end.

The detectives established that last weekend, the couple had been invited by the man’s parents in Kakuzi, Murang’a County, in a bid to salvage their union.

But when they returned to their home in Dandora, the man’s wife who had since received a visitor declined to cook, prompting the disgruntled husband to venture into the kitchen.

It is during the preparation of the evening meal of rice and stew that the suspect laced it with an unspecified poison and served the two women before fleeing.

The suspect will be arraigned on Monday for the twin murders of the two women, contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code.

