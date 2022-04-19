Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – It appears there is trouble in Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA after the chaotic and shambolic nominations.

This is after Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika hinted at dumping Deputy President William Ruto even after receiving a direct UDA ticket to contest for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat.

Taking to social media yesterday, Kihika, a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta, heaped praises on Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for not giving into Ruto’s demands for him to fold his Chama Cha Kazi to join UDA.

She shared his picture partly captioned in her native Kikuyu language suggesting that all was not well in William Ruto’s party.

“Kaba Mwena Wa Ngai, my friend Moses Kuria you had seen very far,” Kihika said in a Facebook post.

Kihika’s photo further lacked the UDA colors common in all her other social media updates since she ditched Jubilee for UDA.

This comes barely days after William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet allegedly kicked Kihika out of William Ruto’s Karen residence for purportedly being a Jubilee mole in UDA.

However, Kihika disputed the claims, saying she was loyal to Ruto and UDA and that she has never divulged the party’s information to the ruling Jubilee party.

According to the vocal Nakuru Senator, she had been falsely accused of many things in her political career, but she had never imagined being termed as a Jubilee mole in UDA.

Nonetheless, she forgave Ruto’s man Farouk Kibet for the wild accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.