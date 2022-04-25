Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has implicated the late President Mwai Kibaki for the 2007/2008 post-election violence where many raped, maimed, killed and forcibly displaced.

Speaking in Kamwimbi, Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday, Muturi revealed that the late Kibaki and ODM Leader Raila Odinga are to be blamed for the 2007/2008 post elections violence and not President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

He faulted a section of Mt Kenya politicians allied to Azimio la Umoja for spreading the false accusations in order to incite the residents against DP Ruto ahead of the August 9 elections.

According to Muturi, it was wrong to arreign President Uhuru Kenyatta and the DP at the International Criminal Court instead of the late Kibaki and Raila, who were the contestants in the disputed presidential elections.

He noted when DP Ruto campaigned with President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections, the Mt Kenya leaders who are now speaking of the post-election violence never complained.

“We cannot start accusing DP Ruto of planning violence in Mt Kenya region during the 2007/2008 post-election skirmishes while we never spoke when he joined hands with Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 elections,” said Muturi.

At the same time, Muturi also took issue with his critics who continue to blast him after he joined forces with Ruto.

“In 2013 and 2017, my good friend William Ruto was a perfect person to some people and no one had issues if you are associated with him, Now that I joined Kenya Kwanza nimekuwa mbaya, walitaka kunipanga lakini nikawaambia sipangwingwi na hamtanipanga,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST