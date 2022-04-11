Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Sex workers in Nanyuki have pledged to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant, Joshua Irungu, for the Laikipia governor’s seat in the upcoming August elections.

This is after it emerged that Irungu is a regular customer for their services unlike the current Governor Nderitu Muriithi, who has made their lives a living hell and is as stingy as his master Raila Odinga.

In a video circulating on social media, the evidently happy sex workers seem to have knowledge of all the aspirants for the various seats within Laikipia County.

According to the Nanyuki sex workers, Irungu is far better than other candidates as he values their occupation.

“Mimi na sex worker wangu tunasapot Joshua Irungu kwa sababu yeye anaturecognize kama sex worker, Nderitu Muriithi ametupeleka mbio, hata hanunuangi ngono,” Nanyuki sex workers leader said.

Loosely translated to, “I and my colleague sex workers are in support of Joshua Irungu because he recognizes sex workers, Muriithi has been harassing us, even he does not make use of our services.”

They further alleged that Patrick Mariru, who is also an aspiring governor, makes use of their service but does not pay for the service offered.

For the Women Representative position, the sex workers vowed to vote for Jane Wangechi in the coming August General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.