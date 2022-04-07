Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has elicited mixed reactions following his interesting choice of words.

This is after he made suggestive remarks which might be construed to mean he was on his way to Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Speaking in Swahili language during a political show yesterday, Mandago, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s home governor, stated that “Nina Azimio La kwenda Senate” a statement that was an innocent figure of speech contrary to the views of Azimio adherents who are reading too much into the statement.

While talking about why he, alongside other second-term governors such as Kivutha Kibwana and Ali Roba, is gunning for the senatorial seat, Mandago explained that serving as governor has given him the know-how in dealing with matters of oversight concerning county affairs.

However, in explaining his senatorial aspirations, his exact words were “Nina azimio la kwenda seneti”, a statement that left Raila’s supporters going crazy since Azimio is Baba’s slogan.

The relationship between Mandago and Raila is a complex one. It is believed that it was Raila Odinga who made Mandago governor for a second term in 2017.

This was after he endorsed him for the governor’s seat. Mandago was at the time engaged in a cold war with deputy president William Ruto.

However, the same Raila accused Mandago of being behind the helicopter stoning incident in Uasin Gishu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.