Monday, April 4, 2022 – In a surprising turn of events, the key suspects in the stoning of ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu have vowed to name the real culprits who organized and executed the unfortunate incident that almost left Raila dead.

Speaking yesterday, Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany, who is among the suspects, said they will name those behind the attack on Raila Odinga’s chopper at Kebenes area in Uasin Gishu county.

He noted that Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and himself will give details of the planners of the incident that took place on Friday, including their phone numbers and lorries used to transport the youths who stoned the ODM leader.

“We will call a meeting at the venue of the incident and according to our Kalenjin and Christian culture, we shall pray and we shall name the politicians who ferried youths, those who bought them alcohol, numbers of the tractors, their lorries, those who were shouting and cheering others; we have all their names,” Kositany said.

The two suspects, alongside Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat, recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations yesterday over the attack on Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu on Friday.

They are supporters of Deputy President William Ruto.

