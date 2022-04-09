Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – It seems Deputy President William Ruto’s economic advisor, David Ndii, does not believe in the bottom-up economic model, going by the recent developments.

This is after he reportedly advised his wife, Mwende Gatabaki Ndii, against vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the Kiambu gubernatorial race because of the Bottom-Up model.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mwende said she will be seeking the gubernatorial seat on an independent ticket despite her husband pledging allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza coalition under DP Ruto.

Mwende revealed that it was her husband who is among the authors of the Bottom-up Economic model who told her that UDA would not be a suitable vehicle for her political ambition.

“I am going independent because it is not political parties that work but individuals. Mzee (David Ndii) is working for UDA and is the author bottom-up.”

“He is the first person who told me when I informed him that I wanted to go for Kiambu’s gubernatorial seat, that bottom-up is not for Kiambu or Nakuru counties because all other counties are trying to get where these two counties are,” Mwende stated.

Strangely, her husband has been at the forefront of championing the bottom-up economic model in the Mt Kenya region.

Mwende is the only woman in Kiambu gubernatorial race, competing against incumbent James Nyoro, former Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Senator Kimatini Wamatangi, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.