Thursday, April 14, 2022 – It appears the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has come of age and has matured democratically.

From Men in Black to favoritism and chaotic nominations that have rocked the party for many years, Raila Odinga-led ODM has pulled a huge surprise to many following the nominations in Gem Constituency.

This is after Raila Odinga’s cousin was shown dust in the parliamentary nominations as he lost to the incumbent MP Elisha Odhiambo.

Jalang’o Midiwo, the elder brother to former MP, the late Jakoyo Midiwo, was defeated by Elisha Odhiambo who garnered 7,405 votes against Raila’s cousin who got 6,383 votes.

Ordinarily, it was expected that Raila would prevail upon the people of Gem to vote for his cousin Jalang’o in the ODM nominations to honour his late cousin Jakoyo Midiwo but that didn’t happen, a clear indication that things have changed in the Orange party.

Odhiambo defeated a three-time serving MP and a founding member of the ODM party Jakoyo Midiwo in the 2017 ODM nominations.

He later went on to vie as an independent candidate but lost to Odhiambo who is the current Gem MP.

Jalang’o Midiwo was expected to take revenge on behalf of his younger brother but the move bore no fruits.

It is not clear whether Midiwo, who had vowed to carry on the legacy of his brother, will opt to go for the seat as an independent candidate in this year’s general election or not.

