Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to issue a direct ticket to his cousin, Jalang’o Midiwo, even after he lost the Gem parliamentary primaries to the incumbent MP Elisha Odhiambo.

In a press statement yesterday, the ODM Central Management Committee nullified Odhiambo’s win and directed the party’s National Election Board to resort to issuing a direct ticket.

“Following the consultation of the Central Committee of the party, the party primary election in respect to Gem Constituency, Siaya County, as conducted on 13th April 2022 is hereby nullified,” the statement read in part.

“And the National Elections Board (NEB) is hereby directed to proceed and issue a direct ticket in line with Rule 8 (b) of the party primaries and nominations rules,” the statement read.

Strangely, the party’s Election and Dispute Resolution Committee had on two occasions ruled that Raila’s cousin had lost fairly in the Gem nominations.

Midiwo had appealed against Odhiambo’s win, citing violence and irregularities during the voting exercise.

He alleged that Odhiambo influenced the selection of nomination officials which directly affected the outcome of the primaries.

But in its findings, the dispute committee found no evidence that could warrant the nullification of the nomination results, saying that Midiwo did not provide concrete evidence to support his allegations.

Following the nomination, which was conducted through universal suffrage, the current MP Odhiambo had been declared the winner with 7,405 votes with Jalang’o Midiwo garnering 6,384.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.