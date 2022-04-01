Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Meru County Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has begged Meru County residents to support his re-election in August without considering his support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in a meeting on Friday, Kiraitu, who is also Devolution Empowerment Party leader, asked residents to support his bid so that he can finish the projects he started when he was elected as governor in 2017.

Kiraitu also said he will not force anybody to vote for Raila because Kenyans have a democratic right to vote for the candidate they want.

“Vote for whoever you want as president but consider me in the governor’s race.

“Let’s finish what we have started. The interests of Meru people always come first,” Kiraitu said.

Last month, Kiraitu endorsed Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid saying he is the best-placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST