Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Controversial businessman cum politician, Jimmy Wanjigi, has also weighed in on Raila Odinga’s stoning in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard last week.

In a statement, Wanjigi condemned Ruto for the attack on Raila and his chopper by rowdy youths in the Soy constituency on Friday.

According to Raila’s friend turned enemy, the attack, which was orchestrated by Ruto’s goons, should be condemned by everyone because violence tears down the country’s democracy.

He noted that Kenyans have to give aspirants humble time to express themselves regardless of the party or any political differences that may arise at the moment.

He asked Kenyans to allow politicians to sell their agenda in every corner of this country and then decide who to rally behind ahead of the August General Election.

This comes even as Wanjigi, who has since ditched Raila’s ODM for Safina Party, hinted that he will work with Ruto ahead of the August election.

Raila was stoned after attending Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County last week.

According to Raila, the attackers destroyed his chopper’s air shield and vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.